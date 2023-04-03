LSU Tigers Make History TWICE In NCAA Championship Win Against Iowa

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

History was made Sunday (April 2) in the Lone Star State: LSU Tigers Women’s team won their first NCAA national championship.In addition to their first ever win, LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa now holds the scoring record for the most points EVER in a women’s title game.

It all went down in Dallas, Texas, where LSU shot an incredible 58% from the field in the first half, which included 75% from three-point range.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey became overcome with emotion as the championship game neared its end, and rightfully so: In just her second year with LSU she was able to secure the team’s first ever championship win.

“Coaches coach a lifetime and this is the fourth time I’ve been blessed,” Mulkey told ESPN. Last night marked her fourth NCAA women’s basketball national championship win, with the previous three coming from her time at Baylor.

“Never in the history of LSU basketball, men or women, have they ever played for a championship, and to win it, I think my tears are tears of joy. I’m so happy for everyone back in Louisiana.”

