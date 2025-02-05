Source: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World Rebirth We have yet to see Mahershala Ali suit up as Blade, but we will see him try to take on dinosaurs this summer alongside Black Widow, aka Scarlett Johansson, in Jurassic World Rebirth. Don’t be shocked. We are getting another installment in the Jurassic Park/ World movie franchise, and understandably so. These movies make billions, even when the films are bad; see the last one. But this movie looks promising, and it has the right director, Gareth Edwards, calling the shots because he is very familiar with directing giant lizards. He directed 2014’s Godzilla, which is basically the Jaws of Kaiju films, and this writer will always die on the hill for that movie. He also gave us the cinematic crack that was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We all know the plot of the Jurassic Park movies: For whatever reason, humans find themselves on the tropical islands where these gigantic beasts still rule the Earth. This calamity is mainly due to two theme parks that flop and unleash the once-extinct creatures back into a unfamiliar world. Source: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World Rebirth In Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson leads an extraction team featuring Mahershala Ali as they babysit a doctor/scientist (Jonathan Bailey) who must extract the DNA from the biggest and baddest dinos left on the planet to make a life-saving drug to benefit all mankind. Source: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World Rebirth As you can imagine, that task will not be easy because these dinos are part of the bad batch of engineers cooked up who were not “friendly” enough to be in the original Jurassic Park location. Official Synopsis: Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. This flick sounds very promising and will roar into theaters on July 2, which will be a hectic month for moviegoers, with Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps also hitting the big screen. Source: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World Rebirth We still can’t believe we got Mahershala Ali in a new Jurassic World movie before Blade. Sighs. Hit the gallery below for more photos. 1. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 2. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 3. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 4. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 5. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 6. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 7. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 8. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 9. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 10. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 11. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 12. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth 13. Jurassic World Rebirth Source: Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson,mahershala ali,jurassic world rebirth