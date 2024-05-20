Source: James Gilbert / Getty The field of thirty-three is set for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Team Penske swept the first row with Scott McLaughlin on pole, Will Power starting second, and Josef Newgarden rounding out the first row. The last time a team swept the first row was Team Penske in 1988 with Rick Mears winning the pole, Danny Sullivan inside of row one, and Al Unser claiming third. Before you head off to the track for Carb Day or race day, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the liveries for the thirty-three drivers. The post Meet the Field of 33 for 108th Indy 500 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Meet the Field of 33 for 108th Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com