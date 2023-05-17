Music, Moves & Muse: Rapper Offset In Michael Jackson Inspired Looks [Gallery]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Offset may not have much new music to share with the world, but he continues to show fans how much he loves and preserves the culture. The Atlanta rapper recently had a daddy-daughter date with his two girls Kalea and Kulture to see The Little Mermaid premiere, where yet another one of his outfits was inspired by the late, great Michael Jackson. This realization led us to a viral Twitter thread of Offset’s MJ-inspired fits. Check out a gallery inside.

Offset is best known as one of three members of the hip-hop superstar trio Migos. He ventured off into his own solo career in 2019 with his debut solo album Father of 4, which was released under Motown Records and Quality Control Music. Offset began making moves into the TV industry, appearing in “NCIS: LA.” Since the unfortunate passing of his cousin and former group member Takeoff last November, no music or TV or film news has been announced.

Fans have been able to witness Offset as a loving father to his children and husband to his wife Cardi B. More recently, a viral video showed Cardi preparing her husband a spicy bowl creation that he obviously enjoyed.

Another fan favorite is Offset walking the blue carpet with his daughters Kalea and Kulture for The Little Mermaid Los Angeles premiere. It was a joy to see, and his outfit of choice speaks volumes to his musical influences and inspirations. If Offset’s dancing at the 2019 BET Awards didn’t give it away, then maybe the embellishments on his garments and the bedazzled gloves will do the trick.

The Migos have always been candid about how they are directly influenced by the greats in music like Master P, Lil Wayne, and Outkast. They are also inspired by pop culture overall from movies like Scarface, which particularly played a big part in Takeoff’s creativity. As for Offset, he’s been in the spotlight performing since he was a child. Fans were shocked to discover he was a background dancer in Whitney Houston’s video for “Whatchulookinat.”

A star was born long ago. Offset recognizes that if it weren’t for legendary talents like Michael Jackson, his light might not have shined as bright today. He makes sure to pay homage to one of his favorite stars of all time whenever you graces the carpet or the stage.

Check out some of our favorite MJ-inspired looks on Offset below:

Music, Moves & Muse: Rapper Offset In Michael Jackson Inspired Looks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com