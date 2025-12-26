Source: New Era / PlayStation New Era is linking with PlayStation for the first time and is bringing more than just hats. To kick off the new year, iconic headwear brand New Era announced its inaugural collaboration with video game royalty, PlayStation. The collection’s sole purpose is to celebrate Sony’s game-changing console through streetstyle fits that any gamer (especially if they rep team blue) should have in their closets. The collection features an expansive lineup of hats from New Era’s 59FIFTY and 9FIFTY silhouettes, as well as the brand’s 9FORTY and Bucket-01 designs. Source: New Era / PlayStation Each piece features the globally recognizable PlayStation “family” logo and the iconic “△〇×□” on the console’s controller. Source: New Era / PlayStation What truly stands out in the collection is the inclusion of apparel inspired by the same gear you often see e-sports teams rocking. The New Era x PlayStation drip features oversized track jackets, hoodies, and track packs that make a flawless transition from an intense gaming competition to the streets. Source: New Era / PlayStation The collection also includes other accessories, such as multi-pouches and shoulder bags, as well as heavyweight cotton tees. You can be rest assured that each piece will have New Era’s guarantee of attention to detail and longevity that the brand has become famous for. The collection arrives on January 8 via New Era’s website, so mark your calendars because you can bet it will sell out quickly. See more photos from the collection in the gallery below.