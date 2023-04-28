Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The first round of this year’s NFL Draft made history. Last night three black quarterbacks were selected within the first four picks for the first time in a league that’s been drafting players out of college since 1936.

Bryce Young, from Alabama, went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. CJ Stroud, of Ohio State, went No. 2 to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson, of Florida, went No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Before we move on, congratulations to those young men for their life-changing accomplishments! Hard work and dedication to the craft has resulted in maximum success. They now have a chance to carve their names into record books of the most popular professional sport in the world.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of black QBs taken in the first round of each NFL draft!

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round was originally published on wzakcleveland.com