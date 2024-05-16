Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Colts regular season schedule is out and fans can start planning their Sundays around the slate of games (hint: keep 1pm open A LOT) and even plan some away games to attend. With the release of the schedule, it’s time for the way too early, likely way incorrect win-loss predictions for the Colts. I’m sure these will change but these are the initial thoughts for each Colts game on the 2024 regular season schedule! Let’s get to it and be prepared to mock me come Halloween! The post NFL Schedule: Way Too Early Win-Loss Picks For The Colts appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. NFL Schedule: Way Too Early Win-Loss Picks For The Colts was originally published on 1075thefan.com