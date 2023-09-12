Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams Alrighty guys, it’s Tuesday and you know it’s time for what will become our weekly power rankings. You may ask “Andy, how will you come up with these rankings”? The answer is by my substantial GUT…so, let’s call them my Gut Power Rankings as we head into week 2. Week 1 saw quite a few surprises…the Bengals pay their QB and then score 3 points in Cleveland, the Steelers/Giants/Vikings lay eggs at home, and the Jets go from Super Bowl hopeful to season over. We’ll talk about these on air on Wednesday so leave a comment or Tweet (errr X me) at @TheOnlySweeney.. Let’s jump into our NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams below! For all other sports news visit 1075thefan.com. The post NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams was originally published on 1075thefan.com