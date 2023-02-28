No, Pete Davidson Is Not Munching On Ice Spice, Twitter Has Jokes Anyway

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Former SNL star Pete Davidson is famous for his comedic exploits and legendary for dating history because he always has a baddie on his side. A rumor came out of nowhere, implying Davidson is now dating Ice Spice, and Twitter, of course, reacted.

Ice Spice is arguably one of the hottest Hip-Hop artists out right now, so why not link up with one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors?

Well, sorry to break it to those excited about Ice Spice and Pete Davidson, but the rumor of these two hooking up was another Twitter joke that someone decided to run with, according to TMZ.

Sometimes Twitter misses the whole “satire” element embedded in tweets, and this situation is one of those cases.

Pete Davidson, who collects hotties like Thanos collects infinity stones, is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders and was recently showcasing public displays of affection with her at the Daytona 500.

Ice Spice has been romantically linked with many people coming out, like Drake, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and fellow rapper Lil Tjay, who blessed the “In Ha Mood” crafter with a custom-made rose gold Richard Millie RM-05 watch.

Even though the rumor was flat-out false, that didn’t stop Twitter from making jokes and having ridiculous reactions to the idea of Pete Davidson possibly munching on Ice Spice.

Lol.

This is good news for those who think they got a shot at bagging Hip-Hop Annie. You can peep more reactions to the false dating rumor in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Raymond Hall / Getty

