Looks like North West is giving her mama, Kim Kardashian, some tough love! Kim K's 12-year-old daughter is officially over the post-divorce drama and ready to see her mom get back out there. Check out a gallery of their sweetest and sassiest moments inside. In a candid sit-down on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim opened up about life after Kanye West and revealed that North West had some surprisingly grown-up advice for her. "She told me, 'I think you go upstairs and cry at night. It's time to move on. You need to have a boyfriend now,'" Kim shared with host Alex Cooper, according to Daily Mail. North West's words hit hard for Kim, who's spent the past few years juggling motherhood, business, and the rollercoaster that is co-parenting with Ye. The SKIMS founder said North's observation made her realize just how perceptive her daughter is, especially after watching Kim navigate her ex-husband's very public rants and unpredictable behavior. As TMZ reported, Kim admitted that North West once confronted her about crying privately over the stress of her co-parenting situation. "She even said I need to let it go," Kim explained, adding that North is the one person who keeps her grounded when emotions run high. The 44-year-old reality mogul insists she's content with being single for now, saying she's focused on raising North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — the four children she shares with Ye. "I'm single and I feel totally content," Kim told Call Her Daddy. "My kids really need me right now. I just don't know how I'd fit someone else in." That said, she hasn't completely ruled out romance. It's just a different kind of man she's hoping for. When asked what type of partner she'd be interested in next, Kim joked she's "moving toward lawyers and longevity scientists" instead of the rappers and athletes she's dated before. Kim and Ye married in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2022. Though she says she's always encouraged her kids to maintain a relationship with their father, Kim also confirmed Ye hasn't reached out "in a couple of months." For now, it seems like North West's words may have sparked something, or at least reminded Kim Kardashian that she deserves happiness too.