Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts

One baseball announcer had a slip up on-air of epic proportions.

The Oakland Athletics are the laughingstock of Major League Baseball due to their deplorable stadium conditions, and now their play-by-announcer, Glen Kuiper has Black folks looking at him sideways.

Glen Kuiper quickly said he was sorry after “accidentally” said the N-word, the one with the HARD-R, during a live broadcast last week.

Kuiper, 59, made the egregious error while trying to say “Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” hilariously his partner Dallas Braden didn’t react when it happened or just ignored it altogether while keeping his eyes closed while his broadcast partner talked about their visit to the Negro Leagues Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque earlier in the day.

Later in the broadcast, he ” apologized,” claiming he did not mean to say what he said.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper explained. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said… I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, issued a statement on the incident, basically asking people to forgive Kuiper for his “mistake.”

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart, I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!” Kendrick said.

Twitter Said We Don’t Believe You. You Need More People

The damage was already done, he was eventually suspended, and Twitter is not buying his apology at all.

“This racist said, on air, Nigger League Museum. He claims he was trying to say Negro League. He pronounced it very clear,” one Twitter user said.

Welp, we are intrigued to see how the Oakland A’s move forward with Kuiper. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com