On This Day in Hip Hop, Three 6 Mafia Released Their Fourth Album!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 is the fourth studio album by Three 6 Mafia. Released on June 13, 2000, it was a significant milestone in the group’s career and played a role in shaping the Southern rap and Memphis rap scenes.

The album features the iconic lineup of Three 6 Mafia, consisting of members DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous. Known for their dark, gritty, and menacing style, Three 6 Mafia continued to push boundaries with their unique sound and lyrical content on this album.

READ MORE

“When the Smoke Clears” showcases the group’s signature sound, blending horrorcore, gangsta rap, and crunk influences. The production is heavily driven by hard-hitting beats, and haunting samples, creating a sinister atmosphere that became synonymous with Three 6 Mafia’s music.

The album gave us several successful singles, including “Sippin’ on Some Syrup” featuring UGK, “Who Run It,” and “Tear da Club Up ’97.” These tracks not only brought the group commercial success but also solidified Three 6 Mafia’s status as influential figures in the rap industry.

Lyrically, the album dives into themes about drugs, violence, street life, and the group’s own unique brand of dark humor. Three 6 Mafia’s distinctive vocal delivery and vivid storytelling paint a vivid picture of the harsh realities of their environment.

“When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1” received critical acclaim upon its release and achieved significant commercial success. It peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over one million copies.