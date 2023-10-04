Source: Scott Legato / Getty In 1994, Lonnie Rashid Lynn, professionally known as Common, made a big impact on the hip-hop scene with the release of his second album, “Resurrection” This album was a big moment in his career, consolidating his reputation as a gifted talent and conscious rapper. Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty “Resurrection” displayed Common’s upgrade as an artist. The album was produced by No I.D., a native Chicago producer who would become one of Common’s most frequent collaborators and a legend in the producer game. The track, “Resurrection,” and “I Used to Love H.E.R.” are standout hits that demonstrate his abilities of storytelling while tackling complex themes. Source: Scott Legato / Getty “I Used to Love H.E.R.”, is celebrated as a hip-hop classic. It strongly utilized metaphors to comment on the growing nature of hip-hop and its commercialization, earning both praise and criticism. This album was an example of what was to come of Common’s future success. “Resurrection” is not just an album; it played a role in elevating hip-hop and Common as a whole. Check out the album below! On This Day October 4, 1994: Common Released His Second Album Resurrection was originally published on wtlcfm.com