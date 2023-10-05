Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty In 1999, the talented Wu-Tang Clan MC Inspectah Deck stepped into the solo scene with his debut album, “Uncontrolled Substance.” This release was a big moment in Wu-Tang Clan’s discography and displayed Deck’s amazing storytelling abilities. Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty “Uncontrolled Substance” contained intricate and interesting rhyme schemes, unique wordplay, and expert East Coast lyricism, which led to him receiving the nickname “Rebel INS” among hip-hop heads. The album contained features from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members and other legendary artists, which gave it a distinctive sound. Hit tracks like “Elevation” and “Word on the Street” performed very well. The album received praise for its raw, unfiltered narratives and solidified Inspectah Deck as a successful solo artist within Wu-Tang Clan. Source: Burak Cingi / Getty “Uncontrolled Substance” remains a big piece of Deck’s lyrical catalog. It holds a special place in the hearts of hip-hop enthusiasts, serving as a reminder of his long-lasting influence on the genre. Check out the album below! On This Day October 5, 1999: Inspecatah Deck Released His Debut Solo Album Uncontrolled Substance was originally published on wtlcfm.com