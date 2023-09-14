Source: Ethan Miller / Getty LL Cool J’s fourth studio album, “Mama Said Knock You Out,” was released today in 1990. It marked a moment in his career and in the culture of hip-hop. Following a brief dip in popularity, LL Cool J came back strong with this record, reaffirming his status as a talented figure. Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty The album was powerful, featuring aggressive and impactful tracks like “Mama Said Knock You Out.” LL Cool J’s lyrical delivery was sharper than ever, and the production was a mix of classic hip-hop beats with a contemporary sound. The title track itself became an anthem, declaring his brave return to the rap scene. Source: Ethan Miller / Getty What set “Mama Said Knock You Out” apart was LL Cool J’s ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots. He let go of the lover-boy image from his previous work, embracing a harder, more assertive personality that connected with both his core fanbase and a new generation of hip-hop fans. The album not only strengthened his career but also earned him a lot of praise from critics, cementing his place in hip-hop history. Listen to the album below! On This Day September 14, 1990: LL Cool J Released His Fourth Album Mama Said Knock You Out was originally published on wtlcfm.com