Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Allegedly Forcibly Kissed Restaurant Owner, Twitter Calls Him A Dancing Creep

Patrick Mahomes’ 22-year-old brother is constantly in the spotlight for dancing trends, but now he’s under fire for alleged inappropriate behavior.

Jackson Mahomes is being investigated for allegedly pushing a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, after arriving with five friends.

The alleged assault occurred last Saturday, Feb. 25, and police have been reviewing the establishment’s surveillance tapes for proof.

The Kansas City Star got an official statement from the police where the owner, Aspen Vaughn, revealed that the younger Mahomes brother grabbed her by the throat before kissing her.

He first went into the basement office and denied a waiter entry who was trying to get a water bottle and shoved him away.

Then, Vaughn asked his entourage to stop smoking weed before he eventually attempted to speak to her privately about the incident with the waiter. But once he got her alone, things got out of hand.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The Kansas City Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

The leaked video appears to support her claims, as footage shows a man grabbing her by the neck from behind before pulling her in for a kiss. Vaughn seems to push him away and grab his arm to stop him. After backing off, the man in the video grabs and kisses her again before she pushes him away.

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

While Vaughn hasn’t pressed charges, the police said they’d pursue that case regardless.

