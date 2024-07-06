PHOTOS: Jeezy Takes On Indianapolis With Playlist Concert Jeezy brought the house down at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis tonight with his electrifying Playlist Concert. Fans were treated to a night of unforgettable music and high-energy performances. The atmosphere was buzzing as Jeezy took the stage, captivating the audience from the moment he appeared. The setlist was a perfect mix of fan favorites and new hits. Do you remember this hit? Some of the other songs Jeezy performed at the concert was: • Standing Ovation • Dey Know (Remix) • Spaceships on Bankhead (Remix) • Who Dat • All There • Bottom of the Map • Peace Up • Get Ya Mind Right What a list! Jeezy wasnt shy of the camera tonight either, Look below for some photos we got of him as he performed in tonight.