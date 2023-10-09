Source: Tony Bentivegna / Fashion Week Columbus/Columbus Fashion Council The annual Fashion Week Columbus Finale Runway Show, now in its 14th year, made for a historic catwalk celebration as the first Fashion Week event in the world to adopt a public “fur-free” policy. Partnering with the U.S. Humane Society, Fashion Week Columbus and the Columbus Fashion Council put on the stellar show a few weeks back (September 29) headlined by the forward-thinking designs of Project Runway All-Star fan-favorite, Prajjé O. Jean Baptiste. RELATED: NYFW Exclusive: Korto Momolu Combined African Culture With JOANN Fabrics To Make “Ink & Ivory” For SS24 More on Baptiste’s epic journey through the realms of fashion below, via the Columbus Fashion Council: “Prajjé is a Haitian born, US-based fashion designer whose dream of being a designer became a reality after he graduated from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Prajjé opened his fashion house in Boston in 2003 and now oversees the operations in Philadelphia and his design studio and manufacturing in Haiti. Prajjé was a contestant on season 19 of ‘Project Runway’ in 2021 and was asked to return this year for ‘Project Runway All Stars’ which was aired on Bravo. ‘Prajjé wowed the ‘Project Runway’ judges time and time again, and for good reason,’ said Keira Chatman, Executive Director of the Columbus Fashion. ‘His street-chic designs, use of color, and Haitian inspiration make him a designer with super-cool point of view that is elevated yet accessible and wearable. We’re so fortunate to have him debut his collection here in Columbus.’” Those words certainly aren’t said as empty praise; as you’ll see in the photo recap below, the collection is bursting with life, vivid color and a great balance between a culturally classic aesthetic and new-age chic. See for yourselves! Keep scrolling to check out the historic, fur-free designs that went down the Fashion Week Columbus 2023 Finale Runway Show presented by Prajjé O. Jean Baptiste: • Hit or Miss? Fashion Edition• Here’s Why Nicki Minaj Isn’t Responding To Remy Ma• GET THE LOOK: Teyana Taylor Makes A Statement In A Vibrant La Perla Dress The post ‘Project Runway’ All Star Prajjé O. Jean Baptiste Debuts Fur-Free Finale Runway Show At Fashion Week Columbus appeared first on Black America Web. ‘Project Runway’ All Star Prajjé O. Jean Baptiste Debuts Fur-Free Finale Runway Show At Fashion Week Columbus was originally published on blackamericaweb.com