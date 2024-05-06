Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – Honestly, the Colts shouldn’t have a ton of starts needed from their 2024 rookie class. On paper, when you return all 22 starters, the expectation is more situational roles for the rookies. Based off a 1-to-10 scale (1 being lucky to make the roster, 10 being a definite full-time starter), let’s project the playing time for the Colts 2024 draft class: The post Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies was originally published on 1075thefan.com