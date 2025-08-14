Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations The NFL’s booming business continues to deliver massive franchise valuations, with Sportico‘s 2025 rankings highlighting the staggering worth of all 32 teams. How Valuations Are Calculated Sportico’s valuation model breaks down each franchise’s total worth into two key components: • Team Value – This reflects the market value of the NFL franchise itself, based on revenue streams, profitability, and multipliers derived from real-world team transactions. It includes each team’s 3.13% stake in league-wide assets such as NFL Films, RedZone, and 32 Equity. • Team-Related Businesses & Real Estate Holdings – This includes ownership equity in businesses and properties directly tied to the team’s operations, such as stadiums, practice facilities, and ventures like Legends Hospitality or the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Importantly, the rankings exclude income from unrelated or distantly related ventures, such as third-party retail developments or non-football IP licensing. Key Trends • Media and Venue Assets Matter: Teams with control over their venues and integrated business holdings, like the Dolphins and Commanders, benefit from inflated valuations. • Brand Power Reigns: Historic teams in major markets consistently top the list, while smaller-market teams tend to rank lower—even if they’ve had recent success on the field. As the NFL explores new media ventures, international expansion, and alternative revenue streams, expect these valuations to keep climbing—along with the stakes for ownership groups and potential buyers. Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations. RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations was originally published on 1075thefan.com