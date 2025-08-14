Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Ice Spice is no stranger to owning a red carpet, but her latest appearance at the August 11 premiere of Highest to Lowest felt different – in the best way. Known for mixing streetwear with sexy, the raptress arrived serving grown woman luxury vibes while still being 100% her. The hair, the fit, the energy – it was all givingn without losing her signature edge. We’re here for a style switch-up – so let’s get into the details. Ice Spice Turned Heads At the Highest To Lowest Premiere – And We Are Obsessed Ice Spice was one of several celebs in New York to celebrate Spike Lee’s newest project, Highest to Lowest. Gracing the carpet, she debuted a striking copper hair color that didn’t just pop – it melted beautifully into her skin tone, bringing out the warmth in her complexion. She styled her hair with a voluminous, yet sleek finish and a buss-down middle part. Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty The fresh color set the stage for her fit: a high-end, sexy-yet-sophisticated mini dress from FanciClub. Styled by celebrity fashion favorite Timothy Luke, the pale denim corset dress hugged her curves with a sculpted bodice and panel detailing that gave the silhouette a tailored finish. The structured mini hit at just the right length, showing off her legs. She paired the mini dress with matching slouchy thigh-high denim boots. Her beauty look leaned soft glam. She rocked lashes, bronzer to pick up the color in her hair, and poppin lip gloss. On the carpet, Ice Spice was playful and confident, serving flirty poses and camera-ready moments. Sis knew she looked TF good – and we don’t blame her. Red Carpet Looks: Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, & More Attend The Highest To Lowest NYC Premiere And while Ice Spice was making waves in the style lane, the night was also about other VIPs bringing their own lewks to the Highest to Lowest screening. Cameras caught celebrities we loved like A$AP Rocky, Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kudjoe, Jordyn Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Red Carpet Rundown: Ice Spice Steps Into A New Era Of Glam At Highest To Lowest Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com