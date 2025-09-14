Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty The 2025 Emmys aired tonight with a red carpet that gave drama, sparkle, and all the star power we love. Our favorite celebrities showed up ready with their style A-game. Outside the event turned into a full runway moment, and the fits kept coming. This year’s ceremony, held in Los Angeles, was all about honoring television’s biggest names and performances. But even before the first award was announced, the fashion had the internet buzzing. The red carpet was full of bold color, sequins, and classic glamour. So let’s get into the details. RELATED: Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Nominated For 9 Emmys, Driving Recognition In Black Hollywood 2025 Emmys: Angela Bassett Sparkles In A Classic Sequin Gown Let’s start with the queen herself, Angela Bassett. The 911 actress and icon stepped out in a strapless, sequin-covered Yara Shoemaker gown that shimmered like liquid diamonds under the lights. Angela looked amazing. Her gown was a masterclass in timeless sophistication. The silhouette hugged her frame, and with her sleek waves and glowing skin, Angela reminded us (again) why she is always the moment on any carpet. For accessories, she roked Lagos jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes, and a Judith Leiber bag. Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty 2025 Emmys: Phaedra Parks Oozes Hollywood Glamour & Marilyn Monroe Then came Phaedra Parks, serving full bombshell glam. The RHOA and DWS starlet wore a strapless, curve-hugging champagne gown covered in sparkling crystals. The subtle sweetheart neckline and corset-style seams sculpted her waist, while the sleek column silhouette showed off her hourglass figure. Source: John Shearer / Getty Phaedra finished the look with diamond drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and platinum blonde, side-parted Marilyn waves. With smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip, she delivered pure old Hollywood energy with a modern shine. Red Carpet Rundown: The 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Gave What It Needed to Give But Phaedra and Angela weren’t the only stars with top looks. See our gallery of memorable red carpet moments below. Look out for Colman Domingo, Zuri Hall, Gayle King, Bresha Webb, and more. Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments From The 2025 Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com