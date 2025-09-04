Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Social media star, reality icon, and viral sensation Raymond “Rolling Ray” Harper has tragically passed away at the age of 28. Known for his unapologetic authenticity, sharp wit, and coining the viral catchphrase “Purr,” Ray was more than just a meme; he was a cultural force. An official statement has yet to be shared on Ray’s Instagram page, but his mother confirmed the news to TMZ. Zeus Network also wrote a tribute about the outspoken star’s passing. Ray famously executive-produced the 2022 reality TV show Bobby I Love You, Purr on the network. “Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG-hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray,” the network wrote in an emotional tribute shared on Sept. 3. “Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! ♾️ From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always!” Cardi B also paid tribute to the late star on X. Ray was a huge fan of the Grammy-winning rapper. “Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday. “I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!” The exact cause of Ray’s passing remains unknown. He had been living with paralysis and used a wheelchair. Over the years, Ray faced several serious health challenges, including severe burns from a fire in 2021, as well as COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2022, PEOPLE noted. Most recently, in August 2024, he was treated for pneumonia and a blood infection. As tributes pour in from friends, fans, and platforms like Zeus Network, we’re remembering Rolling Ray through his most unforgettable moments. From Catfish to Divorce Court, here are four times Ray left his mark on pop culture forever. Rest In Peace: Rolling Ray’s Most Iconic TV Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com