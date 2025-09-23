Source: Reach Media / Urban One As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, even death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture. UPDATED: 3:00 pm EST September 23th, 2025 Source: Getty Images / Getty Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, confirmed by a family source. The cause of death has not been released, but relatives said Johnson had been battling mental health challenges and possible effects of CTE in the years leading up to his passing. Drafted in the fourth round in 2001, Rudi Johnson became a fan favorite in Cincinnati after breaking out in his third season. Before his time in the NFL, Johnson was a star at Auburn University, where he was named SEC Player of the Year. Off the field, he launched a foundation dedicated to supporting children and families through community programs. Learn more below about those in our culture who have passed away so far in 2025 below: STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Submit Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com