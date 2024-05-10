Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty UPDATED: 11:00 a.m. ET, May 10 While death is an inevitable part of life, that fact doesn’t make it any easier when it is reported that someone has died. Former NFL defensive back Jimmy Johnson died at the age of 86, according to the NFL. Johnson was among the greatest San Francisco 49ers in franchise history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1994. “Jimmy Johnson was extraordinarily athletically talented,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “The 49ers enjoyed the luxury of using him on offense and defense early in his career to fill team needs. Once he settled in at left cornerback, he flourished. The notion that a ‘lockdown’ cornerback could cut the field in half for the opposition was true with Jimmy. Only rarely would other teams’ quarterbacks even look his direction, and more often than not regretted the decision if they challenged him.” Jimmy Johnson played 16 seasons entirely with the 49ers and was a standout in multiple positions. He played cornerback, wide receiver and safety during his time in San Francisco, racking up five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s. Johnson ended his NFL career with 47 interceptions and 615 return yards, only second to Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (51 interceptions, 643 yards). As a receiver, Johnson had 40 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons, according to the NFL. He retired in 1976 with the most games played for a DB in league history. The San Francisco 49ers paid respect to Johnson on social media by sending condolences. “Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er,” the organization wrote on social. “He was the ultimate gentleman and will be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We send our condolences to his wife Gisela and his entire family at this difficult time.” They also posted a tribute video recapping some of Johnson’s most memorable highlights. ___________ Archie Cooley, who starred as both a player and coach for two of the top football programs in HBCU history, died on April 18. He was 85. The Clarion-Ledger confirmed Cooley’s death. More from the Clarion-Ledger: Cooley was known as the “The Gunslinger” and during his time at Mississippi Valley State introduced his innovative “Satellite Express” offense. The offense featured a no-huddle look with five wide receivers and showcased quarterback Willie Totten and Rice. Rice would go on to a stellar career with the San Francisco 49ers, election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is considered one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL. Cooley was born in Sumrall and raised in Laurel where he attended Oak Park High School. Cooley played for Jackson State from 1959-61 and was captain of the team. He started at linebacker and center for coach John Merritt. Cooley graduated in 1962. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Died In 2023 Scroll down to keep reading below and to learn more about the other notable Black people who have died this year, in no particular order. The post Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year appeared first on NewsOne. Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year was originally published on newsone.com