Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The NFL Draft is done, which means the long wait until training camp has now begun. For the Colts, it was, on paper at least, a productive draft. They addressed positions of need in edge rusher and wide receiver, while adding some depth to their lines and secondary. There was certainly a lot to like, but as always, time will tell. On Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former NFL coach and current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi joined the show and went through most of the Colts 9 draft picks, giving his insight and opinions on the newest members of the Indianapolis Colts. Check out Rick’s thoughts and listen to the full conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekday’s from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! The post Rick Venturi Talks Colts Draft, More! appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Rick Venturi Talks Colts Draft, More! was originally published on 1075thefan.com