Samsung Unveils The Latest Addition To It’s Affordable A-Series Line The Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung isn’t done dropping phones. The company has unveiled the latest addition to its Galaxy A series lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy A54 5G.

Following the release of its premium smartphone offerings, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A54 5G, the latest device in its affordable Galaxy A series line.

The Galaxy A54 5G is Samsung’s direct answer to Google’s Pixel6A and won’t hurt your wallet thanks to its $450 price point. Like the previous model, the Galaxy A53 5G, the A54 features a 5,000-mAh battery, the same as the exceptional S23 Ultra. A lower price doesn’t mean sacrifices in screen quality and memory.

The A54 will also have a screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with Vision Booster that promises to keep up with users as lighting conditions change. Under the hood is 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB.

The A54 5G’s 6.4-inch screen size is slightly smaller than the A53 model’s 6.5 inches.

The Galaxy A54 Camera System

The most significant upgrades, of course, will be in the A54 5G’s camera system. The A54 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera, compared to the A53’s 64-megapixel main sensor. Both models featured a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Samsung aimed to improve Nightography on the A54 5G while boasting pixels in the sensor are larger and a 32-megapixel front camera. Photo editing improves on the device thanks to enhanced editing tools.

Improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) help record clear videos by combatting shakiness and motion blur.

Samsung also promises four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, and there won’t be any need to upgrade your smartphone every year as the software improves.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 will be available on April 6 and come in two color options, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. The phone starts at $449.99, and pre-orders begin on March 30 on Samsung.com and at Samsung Experience Stores for the Unlocked version only.

For more photos of the Galaxy A54, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Samsung / Galaxy A54 5G

The post Samsung Unveils The Latest Addition To It’s Affordable A-Series Line The Galaxy A54 5G appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

