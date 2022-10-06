Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Gets Backlash For Wearing Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of those people happens to be the daughter of Lauryn Hill, Selah. Now 23 years old, she’s catching major heat for not agreeing to cancel West for his latest blunder, which is very disrespectful to those who have fought for the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years in the wake of police brutality and socioeconomic issues.

In fact, she was one of the models who rocked the controversial shirt and walked in the YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris.

Social media began to slam Marley, the granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, for participating in Ye’s shenanigans. Still, she quickly clapped back in a series of Instagram Stories.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality,” she wrote. “You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in,” she wrote. “The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

Marley then posted a screenshot of her text conversation with Kanye, acknowledging the pushback his White Lives Matter shirts have received and how important it is to continue the conversation to show people his true intentions behind the design.

Twitter still dragged her for her opinions. Check out some reactions below:

