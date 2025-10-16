Source: @Therealkahlel/@Wesotoldme / other Spelhouse’s annual homecoming concert was one for the books, and the students were not disappointed. For the first time, the party moved from Morehouse’s Forbes Arena to Dome in the City. It was held in a performance center in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The venue change was the key to the ultimate Homecoming experiment (and great AC). With performances from rising star, Bunna B, who had the girlies in a frenzy with her song, “Bunna Summa”. G Herbo, holding it down with the street anthems. You already know Swerve came out and did his big one performing, “Went Legit”. Having the whole venue rapping it word for word. Before the headliner hit the stage, Fly Guy DC brought out a gang of surprise guests. YK Niece had the summer on lock with “Whim Whammie” & followed it up with “Take Me Thru Dere” on Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa” album. When Niece came out, the crowd went stupid and started hitting her signature dance. YK Osiris popped out to give the world to his baby girl and performed “Worth It”. BabyChiefDoIt came out to rep for the new wave of Chicago, and the crowd’s response was dope. Last but certainly not least, Canada’s own, headliner of Spelhouse 2025, PartyNextDoor. Going down his discography and performing classics off his “PARTYNEXTDOOR” series, as well as “Partymobile” album. Salute to PX’s dancers, they really stole the show. Once the first chord from “Persian Rugs” played, it became a light show inside the Dome. Ending his set with a classic Party track, “Come and See Me”. It was so loud in the venue, PX could easily just put the mic down and let the students sing it. Amazing performance by the OVO Swiss Army Knife. Check out photos from the 2025 Spelhouse concert below. Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: PartyNextDoor, G Herbo, & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com