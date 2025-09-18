Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season! Hopefully you are 2-0 in all of your leagues and have been able to avoid the injury bug. As I write this on Thursday morning, here is the list of players that are currently on the injury report with fantasy football relevancy: • Jayden Daniels (DNP on Wednesday) • Baker Mayfield • Patrick Mahomes • Josh Jacobs • D’Andre Swift • Zach Chabonnet (DNP on Wednesday) • Ladd McConkey (DNP on Wednesday) • Emeka Egbuka (DNP on Wednesday) • Josh Downs (DNP on Wednesday) • Wan’Dale Robinson • Brian Thomas Jr. • Jauan Jennings • Tyler Warren (DNP on Wednesday) • Evan Engram (DNP on Wednesday) That doesn’t include Aaron Jones Sr., Joe Burrow, and others that are on injured reserve. Obviously, make sure you are checking your lineups around 4pm eastern each day because that is typically when injury reports are being released by majority of the teams. You can always search through Twitter as well to find medical analysis and practice updates from beat reporters attending practice. Last week I had some internet issues and wasn’t able to share my best starts and sits, but I think that issue is fixed. Below are the players that I think will outperform their projections for week three! Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions was originally published on 1075thefan.com