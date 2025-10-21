Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty Misty Copeland is taking her final bow and doing it with the same grace, power, and poise that’s defined her entire career. The trailblazing ballerina will give her farewell performance on Oct. 22 at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. The milestone marks the end of an era, but as Copeland reminded audiences, it’s far from the end of her story. Check out a gallery of Misty Copeland’s top looks to celebrate this milestone moment. Copeland made history as the first Black female Principal Dancer at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in 2015, and now, she’s set to give her final farewell performance. As reported by Bachtrack, Copeland reflected on the moment as both a celebration and a continuation. “My time with ABT has shaped me not just as a dancer, but as a person,” Copeland shared. “This isn’t a farewell, it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and a step toward all the work that’s still ahead.” That “work” includes her ongoing advocacy for diversity and accessibility in the arts through the Misty Copeland Foundation, which provides dance education to youth in under-resourced communities. After five years away from the stage, Copeland’s return for one final performance was as poetic as it was powerful. According to The New Yorker, her farewell will feature iconic selections from Romeo and Juliet and Sinatra Suite, plus a new piece choreographed by Kyle Abraham. This is a nod to the next generation of Black brilliance in ballet. The night will carry deep emotional weight, as Copeland remains the only Black woman to ever hold a principal title in ABT’s 85-year history. Per Playbill, her farewell gala will simulcast live at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, where students from her foundation’s BE BOLD and BE BOLDER programs can watch in admiration. Tributes from Debbie Allen and Oprah Winfrey honor her artistry and impact. Copeland transformed the image of what a ballerina can look like and who ballet can be for. Now, as Misty Copeland glides into her next chapter, her influence continues to ripple far beyond the stage through her books, her foundation, and her style. In honor of her final bow, we’re revisiting some of her most stunning looks that defined her journey as a modern icon of ballet. Check out a gallery of Misty Copeland’s top looks below: Style Gallery: Misty Copeland’s Top Looks To Celebrate Her Final Bow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com