Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are back tonight, and the energy is building. LL Cool J is hosting live from New York's UBS Arena, with the show kicking off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS. The presenters' lineup is stacked – Ciara, Ice Spice, Latto, Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and more are set to take the stage. Add in big performances, a live pre-show, and a red carpet runway, and the VMAs are one not to miss. Why We Are Looking Forward To The 2025 VMA Red Carpet We can't wait for the red carpet. Why? The VMAs have always been a fashion playground: part runway, part concert, part cultural moment. It's a space where glam often meets avant-garde, funk gets reimagined by high fashion, and artists use style to make statements as bold as their music. And you know some of our favorite Black women A-listers lead the way. From bold maternity style to futuristic couture, celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Doechii, Ciara, and more own the red carpet. Their looks are cultural memories that still live rent-free in our heads. Remember Ciara's Sheer Black Lace Tom Ford Moment at the 2021 MTV VMA Red Carpet? Ciara – who will to present tonight – wore one of our favorite VMA red carpet looks in 2021. Ci Ci rocked a gorgeously daring black Tom Ford gown. The sheer black lace, plunging neckline, and intricate cutouts framed her figure with architectural precision. And the floor-length silhouette brought pure drama. Ciara's 2021 VMA red carpet look was the kind of high-impact slay that instantly placed her at the top of every best-dressed list. Source: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty Her hair and makeup elevated the vibe even further. Ciara wore her hair bone-straight in a tight bun, keeping the lines clean and sleek to let the gown shine. A bronzed, dewy complexion gave her skin that lit-from-within glow, while smoky eyes brought fierceness. She finished with a nude glossy lip. Style Gallery: Top VMA Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com