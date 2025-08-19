Source: A female hand touching the ocean water in front of a beautiful sunset during summer time. Summer Bucket List: 25 Things to Do in Indiana Before Labor Day Summer in Indiana goes by fast—but there’s still plenty of time to make it count. From late-night baseball games to early-morning hikes, the state is full of adventures waiting to be squeezed in before Labor Day rolls around. Whether you’re based in Indianapolis or exploring small towns and parks across the state, this is your chance to make the most of warm days, clear nights, and everything in between. Indiana’s diverse summer offerings make it easy to build your own seasonal bucket list. You’ve got outdoor concerts, scenic bike trails, historic landmarks, and lakes perfect for swimming or kayaking. Want something low-key? Pack a picnic and head to a nearby state park. Feeling festive? Check out a county fair or summer food festival. Craving nostalgia? You can still catch a movie at a drive-in or load up on treats at a roadside ice cream stand. This list is designed to help you explore what makes Indiana summer so special—without needing a big budget or complicated plans. Most of these activities are within a short drive from home and can be done in a single day or over a quick weekend. So before the back-to-school routines and fall schedules begin, make time for some unforgettable summer moments. Here are 25 things to do in Indiana before Labor Day—consider it your official guide to squeezing out every last drop of sunshine. Summer Bucket List: 25 Things to Do in Indiana Before Labor Day was originally published on b1057.com