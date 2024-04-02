Source: REACH Media / Reach Media Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs Quavo, 33 Karlous Miller, 41 Adam Rodriguez, 49 Roselyn Sanchez, 51 Pedro Pascal, 49 (Narcos, The Last Of Us, The Mandalorian) Christopher Meloni, 63 (Elliot on Law and Order SVU, Organized Crime, OZ) Marvin Gaye would have been 85 (Murdered by his father in 1984 one day before bday) Traci Braxton would have been 53 (Braxton sister who died in 2022) Rodney King would have been 59 (Beaten by LAPD then community rioted in 1992 after their acquittal, he died in 2012) Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ April 2, 2024 WATCH BELOW The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Maryland Governor Ignores Racist Trolls and More appeared first on Black America Web. Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Maryland Governor Ignores Racist Trolls and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com