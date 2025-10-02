Source: Courtesy / Paramount After seven unforgettable seasons, The Chi is officially preparing for its final chapter. Creator Lena Waithe announced that the groundbreaking Showtime drama will end with Season 8, calling it “the right thing” for the story and characters. Let’s look at the best moments from the show and the iconic scenes that defined it. RELATED: ‘The Chi’ Adds Phylicia Rashad, Karrueche & More To Season 7 Cast With its historic run as the longest-running Black drama on premium television, the series has cemented itself as a cultural milestone. From the heartbreaking loss of Coogie to Emmett’s evolution, there have been several legendary moments to explore within this historic series that has stolen the hearts of many fans. “When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show,” Waithe shared in an exclusive with Deadline. “It was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity.” Source: Courtesy / Paramount From Papa’s witty sermons to Kevin’s coming-of-age story and the brotherhood between young Black boys on the South Side, The Chi never shied away from balancing the pain with joy. The series gave us tender family dinners, block parties, first loves, and friendships that felt just as impactful as the heavier moments. As The Chi prepares to close its curtains, fans can expect Season 8 to be a celebration of the community it built (both on screen and behind the scenes). As Waithe told Deadline, “I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves.” Let’s revisit some of the best scenes that defined the soul of The Chi below: The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com