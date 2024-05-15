Source: Michael Hickey / Getty The Borg-Warner Trophy Through The Years The Borg-Warner Trophy is not just any trophy; it’s a shining star in the thrilling world of car racing, especially at the prestigious Indianapolis 500. This remarkable trophy has stood witness to countless historic and unforgettable moments on the racetrack, it truly has captured the essence of victory for eternity. For many years, the Borg-Warner Trophy has stood as an emblem of excellence, triumph, and advocated the rich history of American open-wheel racing. It embodies the spirit of perseverance and achievement, serving as a revered relic that symbolizes the sweet taste of victory and the relentless pursuit of success. The tale of the Borg-Warner Trophy‘s creation is fascinating. The Borg-Warner Trophy was commissioned in 1935 by Borg-Warner Corporation, an ancestor of BorgWarner Inc., and debuted in 1936. The trophy was crafted by the skilled hands of Robert J. Hill and the artisans at Spaulding-Gorham in Chicago, this magnificent trophy towers over 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds, making it truly monumental in stature and significance. Adorned with the in depth sculpted faces of past Indianapolis 500 champions, each sterling silver visage captures the essence of a hero forever etched into racing history, ensuring their legacy lives on through this prestigious trophy. Located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the presence of the Borg-Warner Trophy serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy and prestigious heritage associated with the iconic Indy 500. It stands as a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the unwavering dedication and unparalleled skill of race car drivers who have left an indelible mark on the world of motorsports. Check out the Borg-Warner trophy through the years below! The post The Borg-Warner Trophy Through The Years appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. The Borg-Warner Trophy Through The Years was originally published on 1075thefan.com