SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The field for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is full of familiar names as well as new names and faces and with it new stories to tell. This is the second-fastest front row in Indianapolis 500 history, with an average speed of 233.981 mph. The record of 234.181 mph was set last year. There are eight former Indianapolis 500 winners in the starting field. Between them, they have 12 victories. The record for most former winners in the field is 10, in 1992. The fewest, other than the inaugural race in 1911, is zero in 1912. There are six rookies. The oldest driver is 49 years old. The youngest driver is 19. Introduce yourself to the 33 drivers who will take the green flag for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The post The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. The Indianapolis 500 Field: Driver By Driver was originally published on wibc.com