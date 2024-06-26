A new study has revealed the most searched-for phobias in the US. The research, conducted by experts at QR Code Generator, analyzed the search volume of key terms related to specific phobias over the past 12 months. These search terms included phrases such as ‘how to overcome [phobia]’ and ‘[phobia] definition.’ The study calculated the average search volume for each phobia, which then determined the final ranking. Marc Porcar, the CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the study: “This study highlights that some phobias receive more attention than others, and it’s fascinating to see which ones have the highest search volumes across America.” “Trypophobia being named as the most searched-for phobia can be linked to the number of celebrities who have openly discussed suffering from this fear, such as Kendall Jenner, who previously discussed her experiences of trypophobia via a viral blog post.” “It’s important to recognize that phobias can often have life-altering impacts and can significantly affect what a person can and can’t do in everyday life. It’s encouraging to see people turning to the internet to seek support and online resources about overcoming phobias”. Take a look below at The Most Searched Phobias In The US. The post The Most Searched Phobias In The US appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. The Most Searched Phobias In The US was originally published on wibc.com