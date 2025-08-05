Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Creating the perfect round-by-round fantasy football draft strategy for a 12-team league in the 2025 NFL season depends on your scoring format (PPR, half-PPR, or standard), roster settings, and draft position. But assuming full PPR, a 1QB, 2RB, 2WR, 1TE, 1FLEX, D/ST, K, 7 bench format, here’s a general round-by-round blueprint to dominate your draft. But first a few draft tips: • Don’t draft based on last year’s finish. Watch preseason usage. • Use tiers. Don’t blindly follow rankings. • Monitor training camp injuries and rookie usage. • Use value-based drafting: always compare ADP vs. ceiling. RELATED | The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round was originally published on 1075thefan.com