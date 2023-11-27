Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty A new study has revealed which of the National Football League’s mascots is the most loved on Instagram. The research, conducted by casino slot experts Raging Bull Slots, looked at several metrics to determine which team’s mascots are most popular on Instagram, including profile follower counts, engagement rates, and the percentage of followers reached with each post. All major NFL teams with business accounts on Instagram were assessed (so not the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles) and awarded a total score out of 30, to name the fan-favorite mascots. Take a look below at the list of the top ten most popular NFL mascots ranked. The post The Top 10 Most Popular NFL Mascots appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. The Top 10 Most Popular NFL Mascots was originally published on 1075thefan.com