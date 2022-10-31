These Celebrities Dressed As Celebrities For Halloween 2022

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and the celebrities made that known for Halloween 2022. The day has just started and it is already one for the books. This past weekend, the stars hit the pavement in their spookiest, sexiest, most original costumes, and we are gagging! From the various Beyoncé looks to the serial killers who are too sexy to run away from, the celebrities upped their game in the creativity department.
Of all the looks that have caught our eyes, we’re most intrigued by the folks who are morphing into their peers for the Spookiest day of the year. In case you missed it, here are the celebrities who dressed as other celebrities for Halloween 2022
1. Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie
Kerry Washington knows a thing or two about committing to a look. She serves fashion daily, so we knew she’d deliver in the costume department. The actress paid homage to Pop Soul singer Lionel Richie by recreating his 1982 album cover.
2. Lori Harvey as Beyonce
Lori Harvey gave us 3 different versions of Beyoncé, and if we’re lucky, she’ll debut another look today!
3. Royalty Brown as Beyoncé
We saw Lori Harvey as Beyoncé, which was fly, but Royalty Brown as Queen Bey is next-level cuteness. Chris Brown’s mini showed off a few Beyoncé-inspired costumes that give Harvey a severe run for her money.
4. Skai Jackson as Janet Jackson
Simple, yet effective. Actress Skai Jackson flawlessly recreated a few of Janet Jackson’s timeless and iconic looks.
5. Ciara and Sienna as Serena and Venus Williams
How perfect is this costume?! Ciara and her mini-me paid homage to the GOATs Serena and Venus Williams by recreating their 1999 “Got Milk” ad campaign.
6. Candiace Dillard Bassett as Beyoncé
Just call this the year of Beyonce. Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett, threw on some Ivy Park and gave her best Queen Bey pose. She nailed it!
7. Amber Rose as Eminem
Amber Rose has been operating under the radar lately, but she stepped out this Halloween to show us that she might be the real slim shady.
8. Karrueche Tran as Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar
This technically doesn’t count, but it deserves an honorable mention. Bryon Javar strikes again. The stylist extraordinaire dressed pint-sized cutie Karrueche Tran in a futuristic ensemble to represent Beyonce’s song, Alien Superstar.
9. Monica Denise as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
They don’t call Monica Goonica for nothing! The singer showed off her gangsta by recreating Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’s 1994 mugshot photo. The late rapper was arrested for burning down the home of her former boyfriend.
10. Lizzo as Christean Rock
Lizzo showed some love to rocker/rapper Christean Rock by belting out on of her songs, neck tattoos and all.
11. Jordyn Woods as Diana Ross
Jordyn Woods channeled the timeless Diana Ross and she looked stunning!
12. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as Kelly Rowland and Nelly
Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, take their couple costumes seriously. The two gave us Dilemma vibes while recreating Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s 2002 Hip-Hop banger.
13. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
The couple also recreated Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s 2021 MET Gala look.
14. Bryon Javar as Katt Williams
Stylist to the stars Bryon Javar committed to his Katt Williams costume by recreating the comedian’s many memorable and meme-able standup comedy routines.