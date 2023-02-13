These Five Valentine’s Day Looks Will Have You Swooning With Style

Ladies, let’s be honest. Valentine’s Day is just another day for us to get super cute. Yes, this day is about love and all that hoopla, but the style moments are what we show up for! On this holiday, fashion takes precedence over everything.
These days, Valentine’s Day plans have transformed into various outings. Some celebrate the love day with friends by going to dinner or throwing parties. Others keep it traditional and enjoy time with their partner, while some opt to spend that day alone. Whatever one chooses to do on this day, it’s really all about the lewks!
Valentine’s Day gives style enthusiasts the chance to show off their fashion skills. It’s fun to see how many looks you can create from the standard V-Day colors, pink and red. But it’s also thrilling to think outside the traditional Valentine’s looks and rock whatever you feel. So, without further ado, let’s get into this V-Day-style motivation from some fierce, snazzy girls. Whether your thing is high boots, feathers, or distressed jeans – we’ve got what your stylish heart desires. Check it out below!
1. Nadia
Sophistication and dainty describe this garb to a tee. If you love dressing up and keeping it girly and chic, this is your look. We love how Nadia complemented the traditional pink V-Day color with a black and white mini skirt. The feathered strapless top adds luxury to her look, and the pink strappy sandals and Telfar bag turn the ensemble all the way up!
2. The Glam Corridor
The Glam Corridor shows us how to mix and match red and pink to make the perfect V-Day outfit. This fresh look is for the cool girl who likes to mix casual with modish. This look is ideal for hanging out with friends or enjoying a drink at a swanky bar.
3. Jazmine
Step into the room with some sexy boots, and your date won’t know what hit them! Jazmine is giving V-Day what it came for in this body-con dress and metallic knee-high boots. This outfit shows you how to ditch the typical V-Day colors but still show up snatched for the holiday.
4. Jen Sinigal Bell Cornelius
Give Valentine’s Day a serve to remember in a bold look like Jen’s. Instead of just wearing a red top, go dramatic with it and offset it with a black and white patterned skirt. Throw on some black, strappy sandals and a popping red lip, and show Valentine’s Day what you’re made of!
5. Yvonne Harry
You cannot go wrong with this fun, feminine look that Yvonne has blessed us with. Find an eye-catching, embellished sweater and pair it with a silk bottom to achieve this fabulous outfit. Go all out on your accessories for extra glamour. This ensemble is perfect for a girl’s Valentine’s night out. It says carefree and modish!