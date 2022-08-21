TikToker Goes On “McDonald’s Run” While Suffering From Monkeypox, Twitter Disgusted

“What’s good, y’all? My bad, I’m not in the house. I had to go make a McDonald’s run ’cause I ain’t got no groceries. I ain’t got no food,” he says in the upload.

Once that disclaimer was out of the way, he issued a brief PSA, encouraging people to look out for themselves and not contract monkeypox.

“I just wanted to make this video to remind y’all to be careful who you f**k with,” he proclaims. “Because not everybody who you f**k with is gonna f***k with you.”

Bruh…what?! We’re willing to be there are social services that could have sent along some food. Or since he has the money for the food and gas, he could have ordered takeout and have the delivery person leave it at his door. So, make it make sense.

Also, he’s reportedly pushing his music with all the attention, but we’re good. If you are in the vicinity of folk this dastardly, get the monkeypox vaccine, please.

Twitter is still going in on Mr. Cali, deservedly so. See for yourself below and in the gallery.