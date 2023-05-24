Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As the music world mourns the loss of Tina Turner, we remember the legendary singer for everything she gave us. From her passion on stage to her one-of-a-kind voice and unmatched style, Tina Turner was a true star.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was not just a talented singer, she was also a dancer, actress, and author. She often referred to herself as an entertainer first and a singer second.

Tina Turner rose to mainstream prominence in the ’60s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. Ike and Tina married in 1962 and performed together. The duo’s turbulent and abusive relationship was documented in the memorable 1993 semi-autobiographical film, What’s Love Got to Do With It.

After the couple divorced in 1978, Turner reinvented herself and went on to reach career highs like never before.

Turner was dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” because of her ability to bring people from all walks of life together with her music.

After making a life for herself in Switzerland for the past few decades, she was granted Swiss citizenship in 2013.

But Tina Turner’s health started to decline drastically in 2013 when she suffered from a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She opted for homeopathic remedies to help with her increased blood pressure but was met with more health complications. Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017.

The singer’s 2018 memoir My Life Story also revealed her battle with a deadly illness. Tina Turner’s influence on music will without a doubt withstand the test of time.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, three American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards. She was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Below, NewsOne has compiled some of the best Tina Turner photos that tell the story of a musical icon. May we remember her for everything she gave to music, She was truly an inspiration to the world.

Rest well legend.

