Thirty-seven years ago today, MTV premiered "Yo! MTV Raps" and gave Hip-Hop a public platform that changed the genre in a groundbreaking way. When it came to the culture, "Yo! MTV Raps" was right on the nose. With Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover and Dr. Dre as hosts, the show showcased Rap and Hip-Hop in an authentic way that also brought electric energy and innovation. The show also became an important platform to highlight emerging artists in the genre, along with giving flowers to established artists. "Yo! MTV Raps" influence not only put Hip-Hop on the map on a public scale, it also helped to expand the genre beyond music and spearhead the overall cultural movement of Hip-Hop in a way that hadn't yet been done before. The show also showcased exclusive interviews, live performances and freestyles. Though the show came to a close in 1995, it is still referred to as one of MTV's most unforgettable series. In honor of "Yo! MTV Raps'" anniversary, we have compiled a playlist of some of the series' most memorable moments throughout its run. Top 10 Most Memorable Moments From 'Yo! MTV Raps'