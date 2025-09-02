Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1 Fantasy Football is here and that means another year of looking at the Waiver Wire on a Tuesday night. Even if your draft went perfectly, staying diligent with adds and drops every single week can make the difference between a middle-of-the-pack finish and a championship run. The waiver wire is a place where you can find breakout stars, injury replacements, and depth that gets you through bye weeks. But here’s the key: don’t let Week 1 hype trick you into blowing your top claim. It’s easy to chase player who went off in the opener, but sometimes that first-week explosion doesn’t last. Monitor usage, watch for role changes, and don’t get caught up in the noise, you want to set yourself up for the long haul, not just a one-week wonder. Take a look below at the Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1 RELATED | This NFL Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1 was originally published on 1075thefan.com