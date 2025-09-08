Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim The Indianapolis Colts opened their season with a statement, delivering a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a game filled with standout plays and heartfelt emotion. From start to finish, the Colts played inspired, complementary football, making the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium one to remember. Take a look below at the Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins. RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Blast Dolphins, End Streak Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim was originally published on 1075thefan.com