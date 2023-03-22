Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna hasn’t known a moment of peace since exiting prison after it was widely assumed that the rapper cooperated with authorities in the ongoing Young Thug and YSL RICO case. The rapper saw his name trending on Twitter on Wednesday (March 22) after footage of Tekashi 6ix9ine catching a beatdown in Florida went wide, thus putting the Wunna star on fade notice.

Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was swept up in the Georgia RICO case brought against Young Thug and his role in leading the alleged Young Stoner Life gang. As one of the many defendants, Gunna was among the group that was let go after appearing in court and agreeing to a deal that allowed him to go free. The public at large considered the moment a snitch move on Gunna’s part and deemed him a rat from that point forward.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was in a Florida LA Fitness and was caught by a group of individuals who put hands and feet on the beleaguered rapper who actually did tell on his co-defendants and has yet to get low for some reason we’re still not able to fathom. Tekashi was bloodied and bruised as evidenced by the footage that was released, and many on Twitter believe Gunna needs to watch his back, front, and sides.

Although folks are cracking jokes that call for the fade for the 29-year-old rapper, we don’t condone such violence over here. That said, we’re here to report the news and that’s why we gathered the tweets you’re about to see below.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Twitter Says Gunna Is On Fade Notice After Tekashi 6ix9ine Got The Brakes Beat Off Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com