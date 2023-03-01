Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not every day you get to go home with memorabilia from your favorite artist after seeing them perform live in concert! So when the opportunity presented itself, this Philly concertgoer made sure she took full advantage!

Philly fan LV was in attendance at the Fillmore for Glorilla as she stopped through Philadelphia on her Anyway, Life’s Great tour. Glorilla has been known to crowd surf at her concerts, but Philly said “I’m leaving here with something!”. As she began to crowd surf, fans started tugging on her hair!

“Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd Philly was lit,” Glorilla said in a tweet.

One of her biggest fans’ night was made, as she caught the wig Glorilla launched into the crowd! “God is great going to cherish this wig with my life ! Glo’s vibe is everything in person I loves her so much” she penned on Instagram

Cherish it she did! LV went straight home and made it her own, literally! She went home and installed the wig onto her own head, and she looks great! Check out the pictures she sent us:

[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN! was originally published on rnbphilly.com