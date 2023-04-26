Watch Teaser: Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Returns This Summer With Star-Studded Cast Featuring Zazie Beetz

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” returns this summer on Netflix with a star-studded cast. Read more details and check out first-look images from the upcoming season inside.

Today (April 26), Netflix announced that the sixth season of “Black Mirror” will return in June of this year. The

Netflix today announced that the sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror would be returning in June of this year. Creator, writer, and executive producer Brooker speaks to Netflix’s Tudum about how the series features distinctive stories that continue to shock its fans.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another,” Brooker said. “And keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

The hit series is definitely not your average television show. “Black Mirror’s” next season boasts many surprises.

The official description details:

Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet.

The star-studded cast for the next season includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” Brooker adds. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

“Black Mirror” will debut on Netflix in June. Additional details and information to be announced.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out first look images below:

Watch Teaser: Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Returns This Summer With Star-Studded Cast Featuring Zazie Beetz was originally published on globalgrind.com